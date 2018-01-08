NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the concerns of homeowners who suffered losses during December's Lilac Fire.

A winter storm is bringing rain and high winds to San Diego County Tuesday but some communities may see showers beginning Monday.

“We should see spotty showers. Some of them could be moderate at any point today,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh. “We’re not expecting the arrival of the storm system until after 10 p.m.”

The National Weather Service is expecting the city of San Diego to receive just under an inch of rain from the storm with Escondido, Ramona and Oceanside to see more than an inch to 1.5 inches in precipitation.

A high wind warning was issued beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. In the mountains, wind gusts could reach 50 mph. Driving could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles along Interstates 8 and 10.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Monday through Tuesday for Riverside. Communities like Crestline and Lake Arrowhead could experience damage to trees and power lines from heavy, wet snow.

It’s unlikely we’ll have the chance to see significant snowfall in our local mountains. Mount Laguna could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations should be limited to above the 5,500-foot level in San Diego County.

“While we may see a dusting up at Mount Laguna or Palomar, we are not expecting a lot in our area,” Kodesh said.

Kodesh added that Big Bear and Wrightwood could see up to 4 inches of fresh snow from the storm.

For information on where to find free sandbags, check the San Diego County's website.