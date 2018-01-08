‘Whip-Smart’: Friend Remembers Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide

Tiffani Kjeldergaard, 49, loved animals and was in a heavy metal band. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story.

A San Diego woman killed in a shooting Thursday was a world-record holder, a Harley rider and a breeder of parrots, according to a friend.

Terrie Best remembers her friend, Tiffani Kjeldergaard, for her brilliance, talent and love of animals.

“Tiffani was a character," Best told NBC 7. "You couldn't be in the same room with her without knowing she was there. She was whip-smart. Funny. Just a really interesting human being."

Kjeldergaard was fatally shot by 59-year-old Kenneth Everhart during an argument Thursday night in an apartment complex in Point Loma.

Everhart then shot himself. San Diego Homicide detectives have ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

Kjeldergaard loved to breed cats and at one point the Guinness World Records recognized her as having the world's shortest cat.

“But that wasn't the only thing that Tiffani did,” Best said. “She was a singer in a heavy metal band in LA. – and quite something on stage. I’ve seen videos."

Best said Kjeldergaard also raised parrots and drove a Harley.

"She was a character,” she said.

The 49-year-old was not in a romantic relationship with Everhart, but detectives have not determined what prompted the shooting.

"It was sad," Best added. "I really wish that I could have had a chance to talk to her before she passed."