Two people were killed in a murder-suicide Thursday night at an apartment complex in Point Loma, the gunshots prompting SWAT to descend on the neighborhood.

Residents called 911 to report the sounds of gunfire at the Pacific Breeze Apartments on Adrian Street, off Point Loma Boulevard, just before 9:10 p.m. The apartment complex is east of the Famosa Slough State Marine Conservation Area.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman lying unresponsive in a hallway at the top of a stairway. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Police carried the woman to a safe area and began giving her CPR. Despite those efforts, she died at the scene.

Meanwhile, other officers searched the apartment building for any possible shooting suspects. Inside an apartment on the second floor, they found a man lying unresponsive. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and was dead, the SDPD said.

Fearing there may have been other suspects inside that apartment, SDPD SWAT units were called to the complex just before 10:30 p.m.

SWAT officers cleared the apartment and found no other suspects.

SDPD Homicide detectives said the shooting was a murder-suicide. The man and woman -- who were in a dating relationship -- had gotten into an argument and the man allegedly shot the woman several times before turning the gun on himself.

At this point, it is unclear what that deadly argument was about, police said.

The couple has been identified by investigators but their names have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.