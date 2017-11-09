Westbound Lanes of I-8 in Jacumba Closed After Semi Trucks Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Westbound Lanes of I-8 in Jacumba Closed After Semi Trucks Crash

CHP expects long-term closure of westbound lanes

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Westbound Lanes of I-8 in Jacumba Closed After Semi Trucks Crash
    File photo of police officers.

    All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in Jacumba are shut down after two semi-trucks crashed early Thursday.

    The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m., less than one mile east of the Carrizo Gorge Road exit.

    According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the semi-truck trailers is overturned.

    The CHP said one of the semi-trucks was transporting olive oil, and some that olive oil spilled onto the highway.

    Some diesel also spilled on highway, but the CHP said it is not a hazmat.

    The CHP said westbound lanes will be closed while crews clean up.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices