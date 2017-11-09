Westbound Lanes of I-8 in Jacumba Closed After Semi Trucks Crash

All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in Jacumba are shut down after two semi-trucks crashed early Thursday.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m., less than one mile east of the Carrizo Gorge Road exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the semi-truck trailers is overturned.

The CHP said one of the semi-trucks was transporting olive oil, and some that olive oil spilled onto the highway.

Some diesel also spilled on highway, but the CHP said it is not a hazmat.

The CHP said westbound lanes will be closed while crews clean up.

No other information was available.

