As a strong subtropical storm bombards Los Angeles County with its third straight day of rain, San Diego County is preparing for its arrival.

The bulk of the storm is expected to touch down in San Diego County Thursday afternoon, but the first signs of the storm could come as early as late Wednesday in North County, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

"After about 11 o’clock tonight we develop about a 20 percent chance of a shower, primarily in the North County," Kodesh said in Wednesday’s First Alert Weather. "It’s not until tomorrow afternoon that we really start to see more widespread rain."

San Diego will start to notice storm clouds late Wednesday afternoon. Since the storm is subtropical, hot air is also being pushed into the county. Temperatures are expected to be warm Wednesday, Kodesh said.

As the storm sweeps through San Diego County Thursday, showers will be moderate to heavy, especially in North County, Kodesh said. Pockets of showers will make their way southeast overnight and into Friday morning.

Early predictions estimate coastal areas and inland valleys could receive anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain from this storm system, while coastal foothills and mountains could receive as much as two-and-a-half inches of rain, Kodesh said.

The storm could bring flash flooding to the area, especially in areas devastated by recent fires, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. A flash flood watch is set to take effect Wednesday evening.

"Urban and small stream flooding is likely with flash flooding possible," the NWS said. "Debris flows may also occur near recent burn scars."

In North County -- an area ravaged by a 4,100-acre wildfire last December --residents are prepping for the storm. The scorched area near the Interstate 15/State Route 76 interchange is susceptible to mudslides because most of the landscape that could prevent them has been destroyed.

Firefighters worked to protect the area in January but officials told NBC 7 residents should stay diligent. Several residents in the Bonsall area stopped by Fire Station 4 to fill sandbags this week.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports from the Rancho Monserate Country Club Estates, a community devastated by the Lilac Fire last December, where residents are prepering for possible mudslides brought on by an incoming storm. (Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018)

The County Department of Public Works, in partnership with the San Diego County Fire Authority and Cal Fire, is providing free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas to help protect their homes, county officials said. For a full list of sandbag locations, visit here.

In the Los Angeles area, wildfire-ravaged areas were under mandatory evacuation as the third day of rainfall pounded the region.

The storm is expected to be the heaviest of the season for the region. By the time the storm clears, the Los Angeles area is expected to have been hit with five to eight inches of rain.

