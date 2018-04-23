Poway's Jackie Foster has made it to the Top 12 on NBC's "The Voice". Kaminski's BBQ in Poway is hosting a viewing party Monday night at 7:30 p.m. (Published 3 hours ago)

San Diego’s very own Jackie Foster continues her journey on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night with nothing but support back home.

Fans from all over the county are gathering at a watch party hosted by Kaminski’s BBQ and Sports Lounge in Poway to cheer her on.

Foster will compete in the Top 12 which airs Monday at 8 p.m.



Kaminksi's was accepting reservations until 12 p.m.



The watch party will be recorded, and “The Voice” may air any footage during next Monday’s “Fan Week” episode, depending on how Foster does.

Foster, 22, graduated from Poway High School and accepted a full-ride scholarship to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

"I love music. I always wanted to do it. But you grow up with these big dreams and you always hope that you will accomplish them but you never know if they will happen," Foster told NBC 7 during a visit in March.

Kaminski’s and friends are urging people to vote for Foster to show support for the Poway and greater San Diego community.

Foster will be singing "Toxic" by Britney Spears.

