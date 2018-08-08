Vista Pursuit Crash Injures Innocent Driver: CHP

NBC 7

A high-speed pursuit in Vista Wednesday ended in a crash involving the suspect and two innocent drivers, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Christian Avila-Ramos, 20, of San Marcos was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, felony evading, and felony evading causing injury following the crash at 2:23 a.m. on East Vista Way at the intersection with State Route 76.

Avila-Ramos was driving a Nissan Sentra on East Vista Way, west of Gopher Canyon Road when he was spotted by a CHP officer.

The officer said the Nissan was speeding, following to closely and failing to dim lights to traffic when he attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Avila-Ramos is accused of refusing to pull over and driving at speeds as high as 70 mph, CHP officials said.

When the Nissan reached the intersection with SR-76, the Nissan collided with a Hyundai Sonata and a Toyota Corolla that were traveling westbound on SR-76.

Avila-Ramos suffered major injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center. Four passengers in the Nissan were also injured. One, a 19-year-old female from San Marcos, was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, an 65-year-old Escondido man, was rushed to Palomar Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla were not injured, CHP officials said.

Avila-Ramos was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of this incident, and was arrested for felony DUI, felony evading, and felony evading causing injury, CHP officials said.



