Watch: Flames Erupt at Vista Home

Flames ripped through a home in Vista Saturday morning, sending thick smoke billowing into a neighborhood as firefighters worked quickly to attack the blaze.

The fire sparked just before 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Lado de Loma Drive between Bandini Place and Lyon Circle. Flames could be scene shooting from the roof of the house as fire engines surrounded the property.

The Vista Fire Department was able to eventually knock down the flames. No injuries were immediately reported.

Further details, including what caused the fire, have not yet been released by authorities. Check back for updates on this developing story.