Fire Burning Near Homes in La Cresta, Near Murrieta

A brush fire in Murrieta has grown to over 50 acres and is threatening homes in the area. Newschopper4 Bravo reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A 150-acre fire dubbed the Tenaja Fire was burning in La Cresta, just west of Murrieta, threatening homes and forcing evacuations, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued for all residences along The Trail Circle in La Cresta, along with the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center located at 39400 Clinton Keith Road, CAL Fire Riverside said.

In addition, Clinton Keith Road was closed south of Avenida La Cresta.

The Riverside County Fire Department and CAL Fire were responding to the fire, with Riverside County Sheriff's Department assisting with other local agencies, CAL Fire said.

There were 270 firefighters, three helicopters, 44 engine companies, six air tankers, four fire crews and two bulldozers responding to the fire, CAL Fire said at 5:15 p.m.

Below is a photo of the smoke from the fire as seen from NBCLA's First Alert Radar Network.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.