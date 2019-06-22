Valencia Park Explosion Tied to Suspected Meth Lab: DEA

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes reports from outside the home where a man suffered shrapnel and burn injuries in an apparent explosion. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

An explosion at a home in San Diego’s Valencia Park area has been linked to a suspected methamphetamine lab, Drug Enforcement Administration officials told NBC 7 Saturday.

The DEA Narcotics Task Force confirmed the blast that erupted around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home on South Valencia Parkway stemmed from a small home meth lab. A portion of the street remained closed to traffic Saturday as DEA officials continued their investigation.

NBC 7 spoke with neighbors Saturday who said they’ve been hearing a series of loud noises and booms coming from the home over the past few days. The house is located across the street from an elementary school.

Valencia Park resident Ron Cornelia said some of his neighbors have been telling him they’ve been hearing “explosions” in the middle of the night. When he got home from work Friday, his street was filled with police officers investigating the explosion at his neighbor’s house.

According to investigators, a 38-year-old man who lives at the home was hurt in the explosion. Detectives believe something exploded in the man’s hand, and that object had shrapnel in it, which hit the man on his face, arms and upper body. The explosion happened in the backyard.

The man was taken to UC San Diego’s Burn Center and is expected to recover.

NBC 7 Investigates has been reporting on the recent rise of methamphetamine in San Diego County. In the late 1980s, the county was a hotbed for meth production inside makeshift home labs.

Over the past few years, there has been a shift in the production of meth – from backyard labs to intricate super labs controlled by Mexican drug cartels.