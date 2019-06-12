2 Rescued from University Club Elevator That Fell 4 Stories

NBC 7's Jackie Crea was at the scene when the two women were finally rescued. (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

Two women were trapped in an elevator at the University Club downtown for more than 3 hours after it fell several stories.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew was called to the building at 7:45 p.m.

The boyfriend of one of the women stuck inside told NBC 7 the elevator dropped four or five stories and said one of the women inside injured her back.

Firefighters said the elevator was stuck in between floors. Both women were taken to the hospital.

The University Club is located at 750 B Street.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.