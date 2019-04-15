An "uncontrollable" gas leak at a home in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego forced nearly an entire block to evacuate overnight.

The gas leak was discovered at about 12:30 a.m. Monday after a small trash can fire was extinguished at the home south of University Avenue and Aragon Drive.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews quickly extinguished the trash can fire but the flames had already melted a nearby gas line, SDFD Lt. Dave Salaz said.

Firefighters tried to cap the leak on their own but some of the pieces they needed also melted in the fire, so San Diego Gas & Electric was called to cap the line, Salaz said.

Meanwhile, firefighters went to about 20 homes in the neighborhood to evacuate residents. Salaz said the evacuations were precautionary due to high gas-level readings.

Once the gas leak was under control, residents were allowed to return to their homes just after 3 a.m.

The cause of the trash can fire remained under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.