USCG Helicopter Crew Makes Rescue Off Coast of Point Loma

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a man on board a sport fishing boat Tuesday (Video courtesy of the United States Coast Guard). (Published 2 hours ago)

A United State Coast Guard helicopter crew made a daring rescue Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Point Loma.

The crew of a sport fishing vessel made an emergency call at around 11:30 a.m. after a 62-year-old man on board suffered an apparent stroke.

A San Diego Sector USCG crew responded in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and arrived at the boat 72 miles south of Point Loma hours later.

A rescue specialist was lowered to the deck of the boat followed by a basket and the patient was hoisted up to the helicopter minutes later. He was then flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla within 30 minutes.

He was listed in stable condition as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the USCG.