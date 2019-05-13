U.S. Citizen Rams 17 Cars in Road Rage Incident at San Ysidro POE

An American citizen was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico after an apparent road rage incident in northbound traffic lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry injured at least three people.

The Municipal Police of Tijuana tell NBC 7 the driver began ramming pedestrians and cars waiting their turn to cross into the United States. Prior to that, the driver was involved in an altercation with a pedestrian, police said.

Mario Martinez, director of the Tijuana Police, said the suspect allegedly threatened a person with a razor on Avenida Manuel Márquez de León in the Zona Ríos.

When police approached the driver, he fled in his Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck toward the border crossing.

As he fled, the driver hit five pedestrians, including an officer, rammed 17 cars and hit 14 mobile street vendors.

Municipal police arrested the driver and he was turned over to the Public Ministry Agent.

No other information was available.

