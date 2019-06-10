UC San Diego Chancellor and Regents Sued

A former UC San Diego employee is suing the university's chancellor and the UC Regents.

Jean Ford was an Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences Advancement who says she was passed up for promotion in favor of a less-qualified, younger man.

The lawsuit claims Chancellor Pradeep Khosla targeted multiple women over 40 for discrimination and harassment.

It states those women were subjected to daily abuse through demeaning and humiliating comments and undermining of their leadership.

A spokesperson for UC San Diego said the complaint has not yet been served on the university.

"UC San Diego has only recently become aware of the complaint," Laura Margoni said. "UC San Diego and Chancellor Khosla strongly condemn all forms of intimidation, harassment and discrimination and are committed to fostering a climate that is supportive of our students, staff and faculty. The university will review the complaint and respond appropriately."

Margoni also said Khosla has appointed three women to deanships and recruited, promoted or retained eight women to the Chancellor’s Cabinet.

He also appointed all six of UC San Diego’s college provosts, four of whom are women, she added.

Ford was fired last August for allegedly having her assistant complete an online UC compliance module for her, something she denies, and sharing her password with him.