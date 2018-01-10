Cars Crash in Sorrento Valley During Power Outage

Two cars collided in Sorrento Valley while traffic lights were out in the area, but it is unclear if the two are connected, officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Nobel Drive and Miramar Road at about 6:20 p.m. San Diego police and firefighters were called to the scene. Police were helping with traffic control in the area about 20 minutes after the crash.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Traffic lights were out at the intersection due to a power outage, SDPD said. Authorities were investigating if the traffic light outage could have been a factor in the collision.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported that nearly 550 customers were affected by an outage near the same intersection. Power was expected to be restored to all customers by 10 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

No other information was available.

