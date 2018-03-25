Transgender Vet Calls Trump's Ban 'Nonsense'

NBC7's Liberty Zabala talks to a transgender retired Marine Corps officer who says the ban is nothing but prejudice.

A transgender retired Marine Corps officer said President Donald Trump's transgender ban is nothing but prejudice.



Trump on Friday issued a memo banning most transgender troops from serving in the military with some exceptions under "limited circumstances."

Marine Corps officer Paige Biron said the president's new memo is creating unnecessary chaos for transgender servicemembers. Biron served for 21 years as a pilot for assault transport helicopters. She transitioned into a woman 18 years ago. She says this new policy is a step in the wrong direction.

"It's really just an appalling act of prejudice because there is no viable scientific reason to do their jobs in the military," Biron said.

The President's new policy says most transgender service members would be disqualified from military service with limited exceptions. Those needing transgender-related medical treatment or surgery could be barred.

The president believes this policy will improve military readiness.

"It's been a very confusing issue for the military and I think I'm doing the military a great favor," Trump said in August 2017.

Biron leads a support group for transgender veterans. She says many transgender active-duty servicemembers can't speak on camera but they feel angry.

"The fact that it could affect the readiness of the Department of Defense is just nonsense," she said.

The White House says it will take a while until the new rules go into effect. Biron, however, urges current servicemembers to stay strong predicts and she expects this fight to be taken to the courts.

"Those of us who are outside the military right now care and we'll everything we can to help you," she said.