Train Crashes Into Vehicle in Carlsbad

A train slammed into a vehicle in Carlsbad Wednesday evening, causing delays for commuters.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Carlsbad Village Drive, just blocks from the Carlsbad Village train stop at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

SDSO said no one was injured in the crash. It is not clear what caused the train to become stopped on the tracks in the first place.

The crash caused an hour-and-a-half delay for commuters aboard Amtrak Pacific Surfliner 785, the train that struck the vehicle, according to Amtrak’s twitter account.

Traffic was halted in both directions, but were reopened just before 7:15 p.m.

North County Transit District (NCTD) also tweeted that northbound Coaster passengers could expect delays of about 20 minutes from Solana Beach to Oceanside.

No other information was available.

