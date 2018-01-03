Train Crashes Into Vehicle in Carlsbad - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Train Crashes Into Vehicle in Carlsbad

By Christina Bravo

Published at 7:51 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018 | Updated at 8:40 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Train Crashes Into Vehicle in Carlsbad
    Facebook/Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

    A train slammed into a vehicle in Carlsbad Wednesday evening, causing delays for commuters.

    The crash occurred in the 400 block of Carlsbad Village Drive, just blocks from the Carlsbad Village train stop at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

    SDSO said no one was injured in the crash. It is not clear what caused the train to become stopped on the tracks in the first place.

    The crash caused an hour-and-a-half delay for commuters aboard Amtrak Pacific Surfliner 785, the train that struck the vehicle, according to Amtrak’s twitter account

    Traffic was halted in both directions, but were reopened just before 7:15 p.m. 

    North County Transit District (NCTD) also tweeted that northbound Coaster passengers could expect delays of about 20 minutes from Solana Beach to Oceanside.  

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices