Tow Truck Hits Bicyclist in Mira Mesa

A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday after she was hit by a tow truck in Mira Mesa, police confirmed.

At around 12:40 p.m., a tow truck driver accidentally backed into a bicyclist on Westview Parkway, near Mira Mesa Boulevard. The busy area is home to several shopping centers and restaurants.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Ray Battrick said the woman on the bike was taken to a local hospital. As of 3 p.m., her condition was unknown.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not hurt.

