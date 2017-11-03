Tow Truck Hits Bicyclist in Mira Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Tow Truck Hits Bicyclist in Mira Mesa

The collision happened around 12:40 p.m. along Westview Parkway

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7

    A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday after she was hit by a tow truck in Mira Mesa, police confirmed.

    At around 12:40 p.m., a tow truck driver accidentally backed into a bicyclist on Westview Parkway, near Mira Mesa Boulevard. The busy area is home to several shopping centers and restaurants.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Ray Battrick said the woman on the bike was taken to a local hospital. As of 3 p.m., her condition was unknown.

    The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not hurt.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.


    Published 11 minutes ago

