Tijuana's Mayor Evades Question on Spike in Violence, Homicides

When pressed about the increasing number of homicides in his city, the mayor of Tijuana said there are good things happening in his city that should be highlighted.

Juan Manuel Gastélum Buenrostro made the statement as he visited San Diego Tuesday to mark the opening of the pedestrian bridge in San Ysidro.

Tijuana residents have witnessed the bloodiest wave of violence in the history of the city with more than 1,500 people killed in eight months.

After refusing to speak with T20 for several months, Gastélum was confronted by the Telemundo 20 cameras to ask him the questions that all of Tijuana is asking.

When asked about security, Gastélum evaded the question.

"With all due respect, right now we are seeing the good things and that is what should be highlighted," Gastélum said.

Gastélum has refused numerous times to speak with the media about the violence that prevails in Tijuana.

