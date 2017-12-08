Tijuana Fire Burning in Santa Ana Conditions Moving Toward Rosarito - NBC 7 San Diego
Tijuana Fire Burning in Santa Ana Conditions Moving Toward Rosarito

By Telemundo 20 Staff

    Residents in Tijuana were advised to be vigilant Friday as Santa Ana winds fueled a fire that has scorched 50 acres and damaged four structures.

    The fire, which sparked Thursday, was advancing towards Rosarito, threatening cattle and rural ranchland.

    Smoke could be seen from Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, south of San Diego.

    "It's a grassland fire, we're still working," said Marco Antonio Contreas, a Tijuana firefighter.

    Three fires broke out Thursday in Tijuana. One was in El Aguaje de la Tuna while another was on Boulevard 2,000 at the height of the dam. A third located in the Colorado Garden has been controlled.

    No one was injured.


