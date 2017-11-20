NBC 7's Danielle Radin is at Mama's Kitchen in San Diego where pies are being packaged and sent out for a good cause during Thanksgiving week. (Published 3 hours ago)

Thousands of Holiday Pies Going out for a Good Cause

If you had a chance to stop by Mama's Kitchen in San Diego Monday, you might have seen thousands of pies being prepped for delivery.

Affectionately called "pie central", dozens of volunteers helped to get the pies into boxes and then placed gently in cars to be delivered to customer's homes.

Through their "Mama's Pie in the Sky" Thanksgiving bake sale, the restaurant hopes to raise $134,000 to fund more than 45,000 meals. They said that it is the largest bake sale on the West Coast.

"We're going to send over 300 meals out just on Thanksgiving Day," said Anne Garger, Executive Chef of Mama's Kitchen.

Mama's Kitchen will donate the proceeds from the pies to held San Diegans affected by HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

Volunteers said each pie sold provides eight home-delivered meals to a neighbor struggling with a critical illness.

On Wednesday, the kitchen will distribute the pies to 21 Wells Fargo locations throughout San Diego County.

If you want to purchase a pie, you can on Wednesday, Nov 22 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Mama's Kitchen on Home Avenue in San Diego.

Pie flavors include pumpkin, apple, dutch apple and pecan.

"I'm partial to the pumpkin pie," Garger said with a smile.

They are $25 each. You can also call (619) 233-6262.







