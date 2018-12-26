Thousands Without Electricity in South Bay - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Trump Makes Surprise Iraq Visit
logo_sd_2x

Thousands Without Electricity in South Bay

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Repairs are being made to a piece of San Diego Gas & Electric equipment that left nearly 2,500 customers without electricity on Wednesday.

    A power outage affecting the communities of Imperial Beach, North Island, 32nd Street Naval Station and the Tijuana River Park began at about 8:20 a.m. and potentially affected 2,425 people, SDG&E said. 

    The gas and electric company said the outage was caused by a piece of equipment in need of repair. 

    Power was expected to be restored to customers by 3 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices