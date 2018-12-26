Thousands Without Electricity in South Bay

Repairs are being made to a piece of San Diego Gas & Electric equipment that left nearly 2,500 customers without electricity on Wednesday.

A power outage affecting the communities of Imperial Beach, North Island, 32nd Street Naval Station and the Tijuana River Park began at about 8:20 a.m. and potentially affected 2,425 people, SDG&E said.

The gas and electric company said the outage was caused by a piece of equipment in need of repair.

Power was expected to be restored to customers by 3 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.