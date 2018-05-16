NBC 7's Danielle Radin is giving you her top 5 fair food picks so you can be ready to order when you walk onto the Del Mar Fairgrounds this year. (Published 2 hours ago)

This is What You Should Eat at the San Diego County Fair

If you're not too busy riding the rides, viewing the artwork or looking at this article about this weirdest things we found at the lost and found last year, you might want to consider trying all the crazy foods at the San Diego County Fair.

It's a big endeavor to take on, one that might even make you sick to your stomach if the wrong foods are chosen during your search.

That's why we have you covered. We're trying all the foods at the Del Mar Fairgrounds so that you know exactly what to get when you visit. Here are our top picks:

1. Lasagna Nachos

For a light and crispy snack, the lasagna nachos aren’t too heavy. Kick off with those if you’re heading to the rides next.

2. Deep-Fried Filet Mignon

A unique twist on a gourmet food, the deep-fried filet mignon is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

3. Bacon-Infused Baklava

The classic Greek dessert gets a flavorful spin with a crisp bacon center. Perfect for a snack in between lunch and dinner.

4. Unicorn Cupcakes

Even the sparkly unicorn horn is edible on this fun and pretty dessert. It’s bite-sized and not too filling.

5. Cotton Candy Ice Cream Sandwich

If you really have a sweet tooth, opt for the bigger dessert. Instead of cookies, there is cotton candy sandwiching vanilla ice cream. The ice cream is covered also in Fruity Pebbles cereal.

For a full photo gallery of all the foods above, click here.

The San Diego County Fair starts June 1 and goes until July 4.