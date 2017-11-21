Thieves Steal Thousands from La Mesa School Fundraiser

Thieves stole money right out of a school in La Mesa, when no one was watching.

The money would have gone directly into the classroom to support students who can't afford supplies.

It happened at Lemon Avenue Elementary during a big carnival-fundraiser to help both teachers and students.

Parents volunteered several hours to put on the event and kids worked all year in gardens to grow food to sell.

But when all the work was all done, they found out theives had decided to help themselves to the earnings.

The elementary is a place parents told NBC 7 they don't mind spending endless hours volunteering. They believed in the school and its teachers.

"We have a lot of military around here, and so there are Navy chiefs coming in, taking their time just to be with their kids and help out the community," said Jason Garcia, a local parent and volunteer.

A few weeks ago, dozens of parents, children and school staff put together their biggest fundraiser for the year, a weekend carnival.

After three days of hard work, the money raised was locked in an office to be added to the PTA fund, to help buy supplies for the classrooms.

When PTA members went back to count the money, $3,000 of it had been stolen.

The culprit(s) was nowhere to be found and there were no signs of a break-in.

Facilitators set up a GoFundMe page to try to recoup some of the money lost.

The La Mesa Police Department is investigating the incident.

So far no arrests have been made.