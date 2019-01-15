Thieves Cut Wires to Surveillance Systems at 2 Phone Stores: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Thieves Cut Wires to Surveillance Systems at 2 Phone Stores: PD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Police say two thieves cut the wires to surveillance systems at T-Mobile stores in North Park and Hillcrest and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

    The San Diego Police Department said the masked tandem, armed with pepper spray, entered the store at 5807 University Avenue first at around 6:45 p.m. and took several phones.

    Then about 30 minutes later, the thieves hit the T-Mobile store at 120 Washington Street.

    The alarms at both stores were set off when the suspects cut the surveillance system wires, SDPD said.

    It is unknown at this time if the men threatened or sprayed any employees with the pepper spray.

    SDPD Lt. Brown said the stolen merchandise will likely end up for sale online or on social media, but said customers won't be able to use the devices if they've been reported stolen.

    Police do not have a description of the suspects or the vehicle they used.

    No other information was available.

