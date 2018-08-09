Teenage Girl Struck, Killed Trying to Cross Freeway Near San Clemente Checkpoint

A teenage girl was killed trying to cross Interstate 5 south of the San Clemente checkpoint, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unaccompanied teen, about 14-years-old, was walking on the righter shoulder of northbound I-5 before attempting to cross the freeway, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

"She was waving her arms to attract the attention of drivers," He said. "When traffic slowed in response to her actions, she felt she could cross the freeway but was struck by the time she got to the No. 3 lane."

The driver who struck her was a 21-year-old man from San Diego. He was traveling at approximately 30 mph when she crossed in front of the car's path, Latulippe said.

The driver tried to avoid hitting her by applying the brake but was unable to, he said.

The girl was transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where she died, Latulippe said.

Traffic was backed up for several hours because of the collision.

It was unclear why the girl was on the freeway or why she tried to cross it, Latulippe said.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the CHP at (858) 637-3800.