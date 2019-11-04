Teen Pulls Gun On Postal Worker, Tries to Steal Mail Truck in Skyline

Residents in the Skyline neighborhood are concerned for their safety after a teenager threatened a postal worker with a gun and tried to steal their delivery vehicle.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon on 69th Street. The 15-year-old boy, dressed in black clothes, approached the postal worker while he was sitting in his truck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The teen pointed a gun at the worker and demanded his wallet and phone. The teen then got into the truck and tried to drive it away, but couldn't, SDPD said.

The teen ran away but police eventually found him and took him into custody. The brazen robbery attempt left one resident in the community concerned for their own safety.

"It could have been me. It could have been my father who lives here. he works for FedEx," one neighbor said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has taken over the investigation of the federal crime.

No other information was available.

