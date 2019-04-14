Teenager Attacked and Robbed, Family Looking for Justice

A family wants justice for the brutal attack that happened to their 16-year-old son. He was brutally beaten up by about ten teenaged boys, at the Cotixan Mexican and Seafood restaurant in Chula Vista, Thursday afternoon. NBC 7's Danica McAdams has more. (Published Sunday, April 14, 2019)

The victim only suffered minor injuries but, the family is worried nothing is being done to stop these teens' dangerous behavior.

Chula Vista police are investigating this case as a robbery. Because the teens stole the victim's iPhone and Apple Watch. CVPD also said that they’re actively looking for all the people involved based on the cell phone video.A brutal beating was caught on camera over the weekend and now the family of the victim is searching for answers and justice.

In a video that circulated on social media over the weekend, you can see the group of boys punching, kicking and even throwing a chair onto the boys head. As he fell to the floor, the group continued to beat him up.

“At one time it was six, then eight, then ten people starting kicking my son,” said the victim's dad, Margarito Martin-Torres. “They threw chairs at him, I compare it to a lynching, it was like a mob, a gang, they just wanted to kill him.”

He suffered minor injuries. Chula Vista Police said he had swelling to his face and body.

“He fractured his arm, almost like someone hit him with a bat over and over on the same spot and shattered it," Said Martin-Torres. "But I think God was on his side because he stood up.”

NBC 7 talked with the victim's girlfriend who recorded the fight. She said this started a month ago on Snap Chat.

She said one of the boys who beat up her boyfriend had complimented her friend on Snap Chat. She said her friend did not respond to the compliment and the boy became angry and called her horrible names.

That is when Martin-Torres’s son stood up for his girlfriend’s friend online and told the boy to leave her alone. The boy then texted him threatening messages, according to the girlfriend and his dad.

"My son had said (on Snap Chat) ‘hey, stop, leave her alone, stop doing this.’"Said Martin-Torres.

The girlfriend’s recording has been shared more than 73,000 times on social media.

Martin-Torres said he was appalled the restaurant did not try to stop the fight or intervene in any way. However, the restaurant owner tells NBC 7 that by the time employees saw the fight, the victim's girlfriend had already called the police.

CVPD said they are investigating this as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery because the victim reported his iPhone and Apple Watch stolen during the fight.