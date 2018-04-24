NBC 7's Danielle Radin talks to a local tech expert on how to take your iphone battery life into your own hands. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Tech Experts Warn Your iPhone Battery Could Need Replacing: Check it Yourself

If you feel like no matter how long you charge your iPhone battery it dies quickly, you are not alone.

"We get at least three customers a day coming in with battery issues," said Chudier Chuol, owner of Phone Refresh, a phone repair shop in downtown San Diego. "They say their battery drains way too fast and they pretty much have to carry their charger everywhere around with them."

In December 2017, Apple issued a public statement about older batteries saying, "We know some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize."

"A lot of people around here are Uber or Lyft drivers, which is completely reliant on their devices," said Chuol. "So they are coming in here in kind of a panic."

Apple has released a quick and easy way to check your battery health yourself.

First, make sure your iPhone is updated to the iOS software update 11.3. Go to your settings and scroll to where it says "Battery." You'll notice a category that says "Battery Health (Beta)."

Clicking on this reveals the maximum capacity of your battery. It is a measure of how effective the battery is relative to when you first bought the phone.

A lower capacity percentage could mean fewer hour of usage between battery charges.

There is also a "Peak Performance Capability" which lets the user know if the iPhone has shutdown unexpectedly because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary power.

If you click back to the "Battery" section, you will find which apps use the most battery power. Social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter tend to top the list for many users, while games like Candy Crush can kill your battery fast.

You can break down battery usage in this category to the last 24 hours or the last week.

"It allows customers to be a bit more independent," said Chuol. "When something is going on with their phone devices, instead of having to go to the Apple Store and wait in a long line, just for them to be informed that it's a battery issue, now with the app they can do that right on their hands."

Chuol advises people to close out of battery draining apps like Snapchat and Instagram. She added charging your phone too much, like keeping it charging overnight, can also wear down the battery over time.