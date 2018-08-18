Suspected Armed Robber Tackled, Subdued by Bar Patrons in Fallbrook - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspected Armed Robber Tackled, Subdued by Bar Patrons in Fallbrook

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 56 minutes ago

    An armed robbery suspect was tackled and pinned down until authorities arrived after he allegedly fired his gun in an attempted robbery at a bar early Saturday morning, deputies said.

    The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the Rey Eye Saloon, 1448 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ken Lawrence said.

    Fidel Moreno, 22, allegedly pointed his gun bar patrons in the parking demanding their wallets, phones and firing off a warning shot in the air, Lawrence said.

    "Fearing for their safety, bar patrons rushed and tackled Moreno, holding him on the ground for responding deputies," he said.

    When deputies arrived they found a loaded 9mm pistol and one shell casing next to where Moreno was being pinned down, Lawrence said.

    Deputies also found two additional loaded 10-round magazines concealed in his left front pocket, he said.

    Moreno was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Center with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm and other firearms charges. 

