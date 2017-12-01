A suspect wanted for sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl in Mira Mesa may be connected to a similar case that occurred in the same area in October, San Diego County Crime Stoppers confirmed Friday.

The recent incident occurred on Nov. 30 around 6:30 a.m. while the victim was walking westbound on the 800 block of Flanders Drive to Mira Mesa High School.

A man approached the girl and began talking to her, investigators said. Then he sexually assaulted the victim and ran northbound through a residential complex.

The suspect, in this case, was described to be 35 to 40-years-old, around 5 feet and 6 to 7 inches in height, normal build with short, dark-colored hair.

According to Crime Stoppers, the case is similar to an incident that occurred on Oct. 12 around 6:35 a.m. on the 8800 block of Hillery Drive in Mira Mesa.

The suspect approached a 15-year-old girl and began talking to her before sexually battering the victim, investigators said.

He ran from the area and was last seen walking southbound through a residential complex along the 8800 block of Hillery Drive.

In this incident, the suspect was described to be approximately 42-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches in height, normal build with short dark-colored hair. He was wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt and baggie blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers did release a composite sketch of the suspect, whom they believe to be linked to the most recent case.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619)531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.