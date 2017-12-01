Suspect Wanted in Mira Mesa Sexual Battery Possibly Linked to Another Case - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspect Wanted in Mira Mesa Sexual Battery Possibly Linked to Another Case

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A suspect wanted for sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl in Mira Mesa may be connected to a similar case that occurred in the same area in October, San Diego County Crime Stoppers confirmed Friday.

    The recent incident occurred on Nov. 30 around 6:30 a.m. while the victim was walking westbound on the 800 block of Flanders Drive to Mira Mesa High School.

    A man approached the girl and began talking to her, investigators said. Then he sexually assaulted the victim and ran northbound through a residential complex.

    The suspect, in this case, was described to be 35 to 40-years-old, around 5 feet and 6 to 7 inches in height, normal build with short, dark-colored hair.

    According to Crime Stoppers, the case is similar to an incident that occurred on Oct. 12 around 6:35 a.m. on the 8800 block of Hillery Drive in Mira Mesa.

    The suspect approached a 15-year-old girl and began talking to her before sexually battering the victim, investigators said. 

    He ran from the area and was last seen walking southbound through a residential complex along the 8800 block of Hillery Drive.

    In this incident, the suspect was described to be approximately 42-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches in height, normal build with short dark-colored hair. He was wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt and baggie blue jeans. 

    Crime Stoppers did release a composite sketch of the suspect, whom they believe to be linked to the most recent case.

    Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619)531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

