Police Chase Suspected Stolen Ride-Share Vehicle

Police were chasing a suspect on the eastbound 10 Freeway in the Azusa area Sunday afternoon.

The LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the vehicle was stolen in Oceanside and the airship tracked the vehicle via Lo-Jack.

The California Highway Patrol had taken over the pursuit as the car traveled at high speeds on the 10 Freeway eastbound.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were overhead shortly after 3 p.m. as the vehicle traveled past Azusa into Pomona and into Ontario.

The pursuit topped 100 mph, with the driver using the center divider shoulder, nearly losing control of the vehicle at approximately 3:35 p.m in the city of San Bernardino. However, the driver recovered and seemed to slow down and drive with a slight bit more caution.

The vehicle arrived in the Redlands area shortly after 3:40 p.m.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the vehicle slowed down and eventually came to a stop off the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in the Beaumont area. The suspect surrendered and complied with the CHP's instructions and was taken into custody without further incident.