Suspect Arrested in Fatal Oceanside Hit-and-Run

Oceanside police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Rufus Lucas last Tuesday evening, the Oceanside Police Department said.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Mission Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when Lucas’ car collided with the center median for unknown reasons, causing it to flip several times.

The next day, investigators realized another car was involved in the collision.

On Sunday, 29-year-old Rijal St. Michel was arrested for felony hit-and-run. St. Michel collided with Lucas when he made a U-Turn on Mission, causing Lucas to lose control of his car.

St. Michel pulled over for a short time before driving away prior to police arrival, officers said.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, and it is still unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision.



