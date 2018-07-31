1 Killed in Crash on Mission Avenue in Oceanside

One person died in a car crash on Mission Avenue in Oceanside Tuesday night, prompting a Sig Alert that was expected to last well into Friday morning.

The driver was traveling on the 3500 block of Mission at around 9:40 p.m. when they were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Further details about the crash or the victim's identity were not released.

A Sig Alert issued for Mission Avenue was expected to last five hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.