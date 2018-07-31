1 Killed in Crash on Mission Avenue in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Killed in Crash on Mission Avenue in Oceanside

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 minutes ago

    One person died in a car crash on Mission Avenue in Oceanside Tuesday night, prompting a Sig Alert that was expected to last well into Friday morning.

    The driver was traveling on the 3500 block of Mission at around 9:40 p.m. when they were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

    Further details about the crash or the victim's identity were not released.

    A Sig Alert issued for Mission Avenue was expected to last five hours.

    No other information was available.

