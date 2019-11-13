Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to run over officers with a truck in Imperial Beach and then fleeing the scene.

Alfonso Flores, 25, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon, evading officers and driving a stolen vehicle, SDPS Lt. Martha Sainz confirmed.

Those three felony charges come after Flores tried to run over an officer in Imperial Beach near 12th St. and Holly Avenue on Saturday night, San Diego Police said. Flores also had an outstanding warrant for a previous robbery.

Gunfire was reported after an officer tried to pull over the gold Ford F-150 that was reported stolen from a home invasion robbery in San Ysidro on Nov. 6., investigators said.

Search For Suspect In Police Shooting

The driver of a stolen truck attempted to run over a police officer twice. While another officer shot at the truck, the suspect got away. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the story. (Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019)

Flores reportedly refused to pull over and ended up in a cul-de-sac, that was when he tried to ram the officer twice. The officer was outside his car and managed to move out the way when another officer who responded to the scene shot at the suspect, confirmed SDPD Lt. Martha Sainz.

The suspect continued to flee when he stopped near 1200 Holly Ave. He and his passenger took off running, confirmed police.

Police set up a perimeter of the area and the passenger was found Sunday morning. She was questioned then released, Sainz said.

Sometime during the pursuit, the suspect threw a handgun out the window which has been recovered by SDPD.

No injuries were reported.

Part of 13th Street and Holly Ave. were closed during the investigation.

SDPD Searching for Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting in Imperial Beach

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke to Imperial Beach neighbors who said they feel safe knowing police will find the suspect. (Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019)

Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 15.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.