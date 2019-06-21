Rain and Clouds for 1st Day of Summer in San Diego

Friday may be the start of summer but it won't feel like it in San Diego, where a dense marine layer is cooling temperatures and bringing light showers to the region.

The marine layer moved into San Diego overnight, providing enough moisture for heavy mist, drizzle and even light showers, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Light showers were expected along the coast until about 6 a.m. and would begin to move inland until dissipating at about 8 a.m.

While the chance of rain diminishes as the day progresses, clouds and cool temperatures were expected to last throughout the day.

Temperatures along the coast will remain in the mid to upper 60s, inland will be near 70 degrees, the mountains in the low 60s and the deserts near 90 degrees, Parveen said.

The mountains and deserts will experience gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour throughout the day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for those areas until 9 p.m.

Overnight showers dampened roadways and created poor visibility, especially along the coast and inland valleys, during the morning commute Friday.

NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews reported some minor traffic collisions but it was unclear if any were weather related.

Parveen said the weekend should see warmer weather and more sunshine as the dense marine layer breaks apart.