A group of students were rescued after an oil leak fumed smoke on their school bus in La Mesa Monday, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. on the westbound Interstate 8 at Severin Drive, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Another school bus arrived at the scene and transported the group of students to safety.

Nobody was injured in the incident. There was no further information currently available.