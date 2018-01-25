String of Arson Under Investigation in East Village

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on at least six fires that were started in the East Village beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police said. Locations included J Street and Park Boulevard as well as 8th Avenue and Market.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is investigating a series of fires set in the East Village area Wednesday night all within a few blocks of each other.

According to MAST, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) first responded to reports of two trash can fires in the area of 12th Street and J Street at around 10:15 p.m.

Shortly after, crews responded to two trash cans, a plastic tree base and a dog waste bag holder that had also been set on fire just a block away on Island Avenue.

An investigation by MAST determined the fires to be arson.

Photo credit: NBC 7

Approximately two hours later, crews responded to two more trash can fires on 14th street that sparked within 20 minutes of each other.

MAST is still investigating those fires to determine if they are arson and related to the previous six.

No structures or vehicles were damaged in any of the incidents.