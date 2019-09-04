Stacks of Paper Goods Ignite at Sorrento Valley Warehouse

A fire sparked at a Sorrento Valley warehouse filled with paper goods and cardboard boxes Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the sign making company, Above All Advertising, on Camino Santa Fe off of Miramar Road at about 3 a.m, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

It took crews a while to find the source of the fire -- a storage unit in the back of the building stacked densely with piles of paper goods, SDFD Deputy Chief Steve Wright said.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was filling the warehouse and crews were unable to see, Wright said. Firefighters cut holes in the roof to ventilate the building.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze and had it under control by 4:20 a.m. but crews would remain on scene for several hours to put out any hot spots and investigate the cause.

Investigators were working to contact the business owners.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

