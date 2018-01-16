A man who tried to lure nine victims into his red convertible in San Diego’s North County – succeeding during two attempts – will spend eight years behind bars.

Spicer Van Allen Conant, 46, received his stipulated sentence in a Vista courtroom Tuesday. Conant pleaded guilty last month to kidnapping and other criminal charges stemming from his contact with two women and seven underage girls in Escondido beginning in May 2016.

According to investigators, Conant, who worked as a San Marcos-based cybersecurity specialist, would approach his victims by asking for directions and then offer the women and girls money to get into his car.

Two of the young women got into his convertible.

In March 2017, one of Conant’s potential victims, Totis Rodriguez, 27, told NBC 7 she was approached by Conant in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. She said, at first, he “seemed like a normal guy,” but soon, their encounter turned uncomfortable.

“At the beginning, I thought it was okay,” she told NBC 7. “He was very vulnerable, nice – needs help. But, then his tone of voice changed and he wouldn’t let me walk through where I needed to walk through.”

Rodriguez said Conant blocked her in with his car and offered her a ride. His persistence didn't sit right with her and she walked away from him. Thinking fast, Rodriguez grabbed her cell phone from her back pocket and snapped two photos of Conant in his red car. She also memorized his license plate.

One day later, on March 22, 2017, Conant was arrested in Escondido.

Investigators had him under surveillance when he drove to Escondido and approached a group of five young women, most of them minors. Again, he asked for directions.

One of the women, an 18-year-old, got into his car. Fearing for the young woman’s safety, police officers pulled Conant over on 13th Avenue and Escondido Boulevard and arrested him on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

While searching Conant’s car, police found an illegal assault-style rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the trunk.

None of Conant's victims or potential victims were hurt.

In addition to time behind bars, Conant is also required to register as a sex offender for life.