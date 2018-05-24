Southbound SR-163 near I-5 Shut Down After Crash Involving CHP Officer - NBC 7 San Diego
Southbound SR-163 near I-5 Shut Down After Crash Involving CHP Officer

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A stretch of southbound State Route 163 in Downtown has been shut down after a Collison involving a California Highway Patrol car.

    The CHP said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

    The closure briefly included the ramp from southbound SR-163 to I-5 but it has since reopened, Caltrans said.

    According to the NBC 7 traffic map, vehicles on southbound SR-163 were traveling below 10 mph as far north as Balboa Avenue.

    CHP is investigating the crash. There is no word on how long the closure will last.

    Click here for traffic updates.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

