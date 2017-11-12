Chemicals in Sorrento Valley Business Fire Create Dangerous Situation for Firefighters

A file image of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Hazmat Team responding to a call on Oct. 23, 2017.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire Saturday at a Sorrento Valley business with more than a dozen different hazardous materials on the property.

"This was a very dangerous call for responding crews," SDFD Battalion Chief David Grobeth said. "There were very dangerous chemicals that created very dangerous reactions when they reacted with the water."

Firefighters were called to the business park on Ferris Square, north of Carroll Road and west of Camino Santa Fe, at 9:10 p.m.

The fire was caused by a fuse in the building's fire safety system, Grobeth said.

The water from the building's sprinklers caused reactions with approximately 17 chemicals used at the business, officials said.

No evacuations were necessary since the building was located in a non-residential area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.