Solana Beach Votes to Ban Single-Use Plastic

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado explains how Solano Beach has come one step closer to being plastic free. (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

The Solana Beach City Council voted unanimously to ban the sale of single-use plastics within city limits.

The ban means restaurants and stores won't be able to provide single-use plastics like straws, utensils, to-go boxes and even foam boogie boards.

The only exception is compostable or recyclable plastics upon request.

The manager of Choice Juicery told NBC 7 she supports the rule and feels there are many residents who already avoid single-use plastics.

"We have reusable utensil packs for sale, so even though we offer plant-based plastics, we sell metal straws, straw cleaners, utensil packs made from bamboo," Bethany Simm said.

The City Council is required to hold a second vote on the ordinance before the ban becomes official.

The law would go into effect one year from that date. Violators could face a $1,000 fine.