Solana Beach Votes to Ban Single-Use Plastic

The Solana Beach City Council voted unanimously to ban the sale of single-use plastics within city limits.
The ban means restaurants and stores won't be able to provide single-use plastics like straws, utensils, to-go boxes and even foam boogie boards.
The only exception is compostable or recyclable plastics upon request.
The manager of Choice Juicery told NBC 7 she supports the rule and feels there are many residents who already avoid single-use plastics.
"We have reusable utensil packs for sale, so even though we offer plant-based plastics, we sell metal straws, straw cleaners, utensil packs made from bamboo," Bethany Simm said.
The City Council is required to hold a second vote on the ordinance before the ban becomes official.
The law would go into effect one year from that date. Violators could face a $1,000 fine.