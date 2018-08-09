Small Brush Fire Burning Near Businesses Off Palomar Airport Road

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near Loker Avenue West and Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Fire Department (CFD) estimated the fire at about 100 square feet at around 5 p.m. and said firefighters were gaining control.

CFD Battalion Chief Chris Lawrence said the forward progress was stopped at around 5:30 p.m.

Palomar Airport Road was shut down in the area of the fire but Lawrence said it was expected to reopen at around 6 p.m.

The fire appeared to be burning on an embankment between Palomar Airport Road and a business center to the north. The cause was unknown.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened.

No other information was available.

