The sketch was released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office along with pictures of articles of clothing including a maroon shirt with cartoon prints and the words "travels" and jeans with a stitched design on the back pocket that reads "Emociones."

A woman killed while trying to cross Interstate 5 in San Diego County has not been identified and officials have released a sketch along with several images in the hopes that someone will step forward and provide some answers.

The woman was struck and killed by a car on northbound I-5 just south of the San Clemente Border Patrol Station checkpoint on Aug. 9.

"She was waving her arms to attract the attention of drivers," CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said. "When traffic slowed in response to her actions, she felt she could cross the freeway but was struck by the time she got to the No. 3 lane."

She's believed to be a Latina in her late teens or early 20s, according to county officials.

She's described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 111 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion.

“We are hoping that someone may recognize this young woman so we can identify her and notify her family,” Tessa Lee, a medical examiner’s investigator said in a media release.

Investigative Former EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen in Ambulance

The woman was carrying no identification or bag with her at the time of the incident.

Her shoes were described as gray, high-top sneakers with a turquoise sparkly heart, pink and turquoise metallic studs along with white and turquoise stripes.

The driver was traveling at approximately 30 mph and tried to avoid hitting the woman by applying his brake, CHP investigators said.

Emergency personnel rushed the woman to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where she died, Latulippe said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the County Medical Examiner's Office Investigations Unit at (858) 694-2905. The case number is 2018-01951.