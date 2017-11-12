Senior Otay Mesa Couple Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A senior couple was found dead Sunday in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers sent to conduct a welfare check in Otay Mesa Sunday discovered the bodies of a couple in their 80s, believed to have died in a murder-suicide.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers were sent to check on the married couple at the Ocean Bluffs mobile home park after neighbors called SDPD at about 10:30 a.m., concerned that neither had answered to knocks on the door or phone calls.

Police were also unable to make contact with the couple and forced their way inside the home on Del Sol Boulevard.

That is when they discovered the bodies of an 82-year-old man and an 83-year-old female with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.

At this time, SDPD believes the incident is a murder-suicide. An investigation was underway Sunday afternoon.

The man and woman were not identified, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD Homicide Unit at (610)531-1193 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.