Secretary of Homeland Security Tours Border Wall Prototypes

A key member of President Trump’s national security team, Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen, is already visiting San Diego and getting a tour of the border wall prototypes. NBC 7’s Megan Tevrizian reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A key member of President Donald Trump’s national security team is already in San Diego.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen arrived in San Diego Monday on a last-minute scheduled visit, on her way home from South Korea.

Secretary Nielsen spent the morning getting an aerial tour of the border wall prototypes before landing at the U.S. Coast Guard.

She addressed the members of the Coast Guard Monday, emphasizing her four priorities as DHS Secretary: border security, counterterrorism, increasing national resilience, and cybersecurity.

“While we’ve worked extraordinarily hard to raise the bar in security across the globe, we are constantly reminded we live in a very dangerous time and a dangerous world,” Secretary Nielsen said.

Secretary Neilsen got a tour of some of San Diego’s most important ports, by boat.

The Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team demonstrated maneuvers in the water that are used during large-scale anti-terrorism efforts.

This is Secretary Nielsen’s first visit to San Diego since her confirmation in December 2017.

She will be touring the wall prototypes with President Trump tomorrow.