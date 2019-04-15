San Ysidro Port of Entry Southbound I-5 Lanes Closed

Some lanes of Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed overnight Monday, though the border crossing was not affected.

Southbound lanes of I-5 from SR-905 to the U.S.-Mexico border were expected to be closed through 7 a.m. Monday, the city of San Diego said.

Instead, traffic will be re routed along eastbound SR-905 and southbound I-805 before rejoining southbound I-5 to the port of entry.

Northbound I-5 will not be affected and the San Ysidro POE would remain open, the city said.

The closure was planned to add the finishing touches to an expansion project near the border. Once the lanes reopen Monday morning, there will be additional lanes and inspection booths.

No other information was available.