San Ysidro Port of Entry Southbound I-5 Lanes Closed - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Ysidro Port of Entry Southbound I-5 Lanes Closed

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Ysidro Port of Entry Southbound I-5 Lanes Closed

    Some lanes of Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed overnight Monday, though the border crossing was not affected.

    Southbound lanes of I-5 from SR-905 to the U.S.-Mexico border were expected to be closed through 7 a.m. Monday, the city of San Diego said.

    Instead, traffic will be re routed along eastbound SR-905 and southbound I-805 before rejoining southbound I-5 to the port of entry.

    Northbound I-5 will not be affected and the San Ysidro POE would remain open, the city said.

    The closure was planned to add the finishing touches to an expansion project near the border. Once the lanes reopen Monday morning, there will be additional lanes and inspection booths. 

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices