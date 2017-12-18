A two-vehicle car crash in San Marcos has killed one person, according to California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., CHP responded to the incident on the westbound State Route 78 at Nordahl Road, according to the report.

A construction truck labeled Scorpion Traffix Devices was parked along the side of the SR-78 preparing to work at the time of the incident. A Caltrans worker confirmed to NBC 7 that Scorpion is a contractor company.

A Scorpion worker was waiting to place cones and warnings up for a road project at Twin Oaks Valley Road that was scheduled to begin overnight when the driver of a white truck crashed into the back of the contruction truck.

CHP said the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old San Marcos man, was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene.

Beer cans were found at the scene, and CHP said it is considering alcohol to be a possible contributing factor to the crash.

Lanes on the westbound SR-78 were closed until about 10:30 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information is available, check back for updates.