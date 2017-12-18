San Marcos Man Dies After Crashing Into Construction Truck - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

San Marcos Man Dies After Crashing Into Construction Truck

By Anna Conkey

Published at 8:19 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017 | Updated at 11:45 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Marcos Man Dies After Crashing Into Construction Truck

    A two-vehicle car crash in San Marcos has killed one person, according to California Highway Patrol.

    At approximately 7:36 p.m., CHP responded to the incident on the westbound State Route 78 at Nordahl Road, according to the report. 

    A construction truck labeled Scorpion Traffix Devices was parked along the side of the SR-78 preparing to work at the time of the incident. A Caltrans worker confirmed to NBC 7 that Scorpion is a contractor company.

    A Scorpion worker was waiting to place cones and warnings up for a road project at Twin Oaks Valley Road that was scheduled to begin overnight when the driver of a white truck crashed into the back of the contruction truck.

    CHP said the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old San Marcos man, was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene.

    Beer cans were found at the scene, and CHP said it is considering alcohol to be a possible contributing factor to the crash.

    Lanes on the westbound SR-78 were closed until about 10:30 p.m.

    The incident is under investigation.

    No further information is available, check back for updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices